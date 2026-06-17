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2025/26 U18S SEASON REVIEW: PART TWO
18/06/2026
News
3 min read
See how our young Clarets finished their campaign
Development League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
10
DER
26
32
11
BUR
26
30
12
LEE
26
29
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Development League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
10
DER
26
32
11
BUR
26
30
12
LEE
26
29